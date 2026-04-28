Businesses are continuing to struggle on Farnham’s High Street as another independent shop is set to close, citing a lack of footfall.
Silvana Shaler and her husband Matthew, originally from Ewshot, have run Gin & Chocolate at The Borough for six years, but the business has announced it will close in a fortnight.
It marks the couple’s second closure after their Brazilian barbecue restaurant, Silvana’s, in Lion and Lamb Yard shut in December 2025.
Ms Shaler said: “The main reason we are closing is because of a lack of footfall. The roadworks have stopped people coming into town and into our business. We used to have lots of customers coming in and it was great, but that is no longer the case.
“Everybody is so sad we are closing as we have very loyal customers, many who return to get gifts for birthdays and Christmas.
“We used to have people coming from as far as Guildford and Windsor, but now no one is coming to Farnham any more. I feel sorry for Farnham — the roadworks have affected all businesses in the town, but the independents are the ones disappearing.”
Ms Shaler said the couple had previously tried to renegotiate lease terms at Lion and Lamb Yard but were unsuccessful.
Despite its small size, Gin & Chocolate once had three members of staff on duty at a time. However, as pressures increased and footfall declined, this was reduced to just one.
The couple have no current plans to reopen either business.
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