Melt Melt is set to become the latest business to open at Brightwells Yard, with the popular dessert brand preparing to welcome its first customers this month.
The company has confirmed it will officially open its new Farnham store on Saturday, May 16 at 10am, bringing sweets, slushies, shakes, soft-serve ice cream and other treats to the town centre development.
Formerly known as Slush Truck, the business was founded by entrepreneur Zack Hayter in Alton, where it operated before closing last year. It first launched in April 2021 as a mobile operation run from a 1970s Renault van before expanding into a physical shop.
Melt Melt built a loyal following during its residency at The Beach at Brightwells last summer. Its return to the site in a permanent unit is expected to prove popular with families, young people and cinema-goers visiting the neighbouring Reel Cinema.
Mr Hayter said Brightwells was his “dream location” given its proximity to the cinema and soft-play area.
The Little Gym is due to open later in May and will offer movement-based classes for children, focusing on confidence, coordination and development through play. Amba House, winner of the centre’s “Win A Shop” competition, is preparing to launch its first physical premises at Brightwells.
A spokesperson for Brightwells said: “We are thrilled to welcome three such diverse and exciting businesses to the scheme this May. From a national leisure brand like The Little Gym to independent successes like Amba House and Melt Melt, these openings reflect our commitment to making Brightwells a vibrant, one-stop destination for the Farnham community. It is a rewarding moment to see these doors opening and the centre continuing to evolve.”
Doors open at 10am on Saturday, May 16, with customers expected to arrive early for the first taste of Brightwells’ newest addition.
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