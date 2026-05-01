A spokesperson for Brightwells said: “We are thrilled to welcome three such diverse and exciting businesses to the scheme this May. From a national leisure brand like The Little Gym to independent successes like Amba House and Melt Melt, these openings reflect our commitment to making Brightwells a vibrant, one-stop destination for the Farnham community. It is a rewarding moment to see these doors opening and the centre continuing to evolve.”