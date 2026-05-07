Voters across the Herald and Post area are heading to the polls today in a landmark set of local elections.
In Farnham, Haslemere and the surrounding villages, candidates are vying for seats on the new West Surrey authority, which will eventually replace Surrey County Council and the area’s district and borough councils.
In Hampshire, county council seats are up for grabs, although the authority itself is due to be replaced in 2028 as part of local government reorganisation.
Issues such as roads, SEND provision, council tax and local services have dominated the debate in the lead up to the election.
Results from Hampshire are expected overnight, while counting in West Surrey will take place tomorrow.
We’ll be at polling stations and count centres throughout the day and night, bringing you the latest updates, reaction and perhaps the odd dog at a polling booth.
Follow our live blog for the latest turnout news, results and political analysis from across the region.
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