The festival, organised by the town council runs from May 9 to 31.
Its opening weekend will offer a four-and-a-half-mile walk along the Bourne footpaths, a five-mile circular walk from Watts Gallery at Compton, a 10-mile walk from South Warnborough and a one-mile family magical trail at Rowhill Nature Reserve.
Each walk will be led by a volunteer guide who will share knowledge about their particular expertise. Themes include nature and wildlife, history and heritage, the local community, and health and wellbeing.
Iain Lynch, town clerk at the council, said: “The Walking Festival continues to be a very popular event. We have lots of new walks for this year, so we are expecting the 2026 festival to be very well supported.
“I would like to thank Farnham Ramblers and all the volunteers who are involved in bringing this festival to life.
“A special mention is reserved for our principal summer sponsors Kidd Rapinet and Shaw Gibbs as their support means the festival can be delivered to the people of Farnham completely free of charge.”
The Walking Festival programme can be seen at Farnham Town Council and includes details such as the length of the walk, start and finish times, where to meet, level of difficulty and the walk leader.
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