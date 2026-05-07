Hundreds of people turned out in the sunshine as the Great Farnham Duck Race returned to Gostrey Meadow with bigger crowds, more entertainment and faster racing ducks than ever before.
Last weekend’s event, organised by Farnham Weyside Rotary Club, featured an expanded line-up of stalls and attractions, with families filling the riverside venue throughout the day.
A Rotary spokesperson said: “The warm, sunny weather certainly brought out the crowds and the event escaped the rain.”
Children quickly headed for the trampoline and bouncy slide, while visitors explored a wide variety of stalls around Gostrey Meadow.
A plant stall run by Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care attracted gardening enthusiasts, while burgers and sausages cooked by the Rowledge Guides proved popular throughout the afternoon.
Event sponsor Birdworld hosted bird-themed quizzes and activities, while queues steadily grew at pizza, coffee and ice cream stalls as the day went on.
Music played throughout the afternoon thanks to performer Mike Moore and, shortly before the racing began, members of the Rock Choir entertained crowds with a live performance.
The first race got under way at noon when Farnham deputy mayor Councillor Graham White joined Farnham Weyside Rotary Club president Roy Davenport to launch the ducks into the River Wey.
A series of heats followed before the grand final, where competitors raced for the top prize of £300.
Organisers said all winners are being contacted directly by Farnham Weyside Rotary Club.
Money raised during the event will support several charities and community organisations, including The Woodlarks Centre, Hale Community Centre and ShelterBox, alongside other Rotary projects and activities.
Farnham Weyside Rotary Club thanked Birdworld, Farnham Town Council, stallholders and everyone who attended for helping make the event another success.
Organisers said the Farnham Racing Ducks will now enjoy a short break before beginning training again for next year’s race.
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