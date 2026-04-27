A fire has broken out on an historic estate on the border of Hampshire and Surrey.
Firefighters from two counties are currently dealing with a blaze in woodland on the Land of Nod estate between Churt and Headley Down.
Multiple vehicles, including water pumps, specialist wildfire units and a control unit, are currently at on-site according to Herald reporter, Georgie Hase, who is at the scene.
The fire was reported around 4.45pmpm this afternoon (Monday, April 27) with between three to five hectares affected.
More in this week’s Herald.
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