A six-year-old from Haslemere has won a national art competition run by Clarendon Fine Art, beating more than 2,000 entries from children across the UK.
Margot Lord was named the winner of the “Subtle Art of Family” competition, which asked young artists to show what family means to them. The project was part of a wider initiative by Clarendon Fine Art to encourage more families into galleries and challenge the idea that they are only for adults.
The competition followed research by the company which found that 37 per cent of parents avoid cultural venues because they feel they are “too adult-orientated,” while 27 per cent worry children won’t be welcome.
Entries were submitted between 9 and 22 February, with final judging carried out by British artist Doug Hyde, who reviewed shortlisted works in person.
Margot’s winning piece stood out to the judges. Linnet Bird, Gallery Manager at Clarendon Fine Art Haslemere, said it reminded them of Hyde’s style and included “colour, vibrancy and of course love of dogs,” adding that Margot had included her cousins and their dogs as part of her idea of family.
Doug Hyde said the entries showed “incredible creativity and passion,” adding that Margot’s work was “a piece I would enjoy seeing every day.”
As part of her prize, Margot will receive a private art consultation and the chance to choose a piece of artwork worth £2,500.
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