A parade, music and drag performances will bring Alton to life when the town hosts its first Pride celebration this summer.
Charity organisation Trans Joy Network is supporting the event on June 13, starting with a parade from Butts Field at 11am, making what the organisers describe as an “unapologetic journey along Butts Road, decorated with colour and music, bringing the beauty of pride to the townsfolk”.
The parade will end at Lady Place Car Park and then everyone is invited to gather at the bandstand in Alton Public Gardens where the event will be opened with “a heartfelt speech from local queer advocates” and attendees will be offered an opportunity to share their own experiences and what pride means to them.
There will then be stalls run by local artists, small businesses and indie shops including So Lush, Goldfinch Books and Shrunken Head Inc, a barbecue and other refreshments, and live music including the acts Bitchin Hour, Mulch and Peach.
There will also be information stalls hosted by LGBTQ+ charities and organisations.
In the late afternoon there will be drag performances and when the event closes at 6.30pm, the party will continue for those aged 18 and over in Cassidy's Bar where there will be a late-night drag show.
The organisers said: “This will mark a positive historic landmark in the town’s lore as its first LGBTQ+ allied celebration as it demonstrates dedication and solidarity from the town’s council to its LGBTQ+ neighbours. We look forward to kickstarting Alton’s Pride history with you all, this June.”
June is Pride Month around the world and focuses on acceptance and equality and raising awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQI+ community.
There are spaces for more live music acts and stalls and anyone interested in taking part is asked to contact Trans Joy Network on [email protected]
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