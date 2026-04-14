Sausage roll lovers will soon have a bigger Greggs shop from which to buy a savoury treat.
The signs are up at the bakery chain’s new Alton home at 38 High Street, with the Newcastle-based company promising an opening date in April.
Meanwhile the current Greggs shop continues to trade at 56 High Street, but with the big sign removed. Only a sandwich board outside remains to tell customers they are in the right place.
Greggs’ new shop will be in the former NatWest bank, which closed in October 2023.
The current Greggs shop - no sign except for a sandwich board. (Alton Herald/Paul Coates)
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