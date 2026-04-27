Under pressure over safety concerns, plans by Queen guitarist Brian May to plant daffodils on Elstead Village Green have been rejected by the parish council.
The musician was thrilled by the response to his gift last year of 3,000 bulbs, which he had helped plant outside St James’ Church, and which had bloomed this spring.
Don’t stop me now he urged the local community as he wanted to do the same for the village green, but Elstead Parish Council has said ‘no’.
In a meeting on April 20, the council rejected the plan on the grounds that it would interfere with the sight lines on the green could create a problem for traffic.
The council also said that it wanted to keep the green as a shared open space and that some residents were keen to preserve the openness of the green or to see alternative planting.
Brian May, who was helping to deadhead the 3,000 daffodils on April 21, said: “Apparently the main objection is that the sight lines on the green will be affected for traffic.
“We're struggling to imagine how 18-inch stalks could instruct anyone’s view. Especially when the green is normally surrounded by parked vehicles, including a seven-foot-high ice cream van.”
The council said: “We fully understand that this will be disappointing. However, Elstead Parish Council has a responsibility to balance community initiatives with safety, accessibility as well as the long-term management of the village green for all users.
“It was also recognised that Church Green and the village green are two very different areas – the former with its tree coverage is more amenable to daffodil planting.
“Elstead Parish Council did offer alternative locations for planting and whilst these were not accepted, the parish council would welcome continued dialogue to explore these alternative locations.”
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