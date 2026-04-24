There’s been a dramatic change in Elstead as a much-loved am-dram group has taken its final bow.
The final curtain has fallen The Players of Elstead Theatrical Society (PETS) as their February production of Neil Simon’s Rumours was the group’s finale.
But thespians insist it’s no tragedy, with an exciting new venture with the aim of developing and promoting theatre in Elstead and the village taking centre stage.
Elstead Village Theatre has been billed as an “inclusive and community-focused group for all ages” that encompasses a wide variety of performing arts.
Members of its newly-appointed committee felt the time was right to embrace “something new and different” with new chair, Melanie Duke, outlining their plans.
She said: “It is still our aim to produce at least one conventional play per year over a three-night run.
“But we would also love to stage one-off events incorporating a variety of genres such as musical theatre, comedy, cabaret, rock music, dance and more.”
Members of the new group are especially keen to develop youth drama in the village so young budding thespians and technical wizards have been told to watch this space.
“As part of our community vision were are keen to stage at least one fundraising event per year in aid of local charities,” said secretary Chris Lonsdale.
“We also want to run regular workshops and theatre visits to appeal to those who love theatre but have no desire to perform on stage.
“But above all, the emphasis at Elstead Village Theatre will be on having fun.”
Villagers can learn more about EVT on Wednesday, May 13, as they’re holding an open evening in the youth centre on Thursley Road from 8pm. Anyone interested in going along or wanting further information should email [email protected]
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