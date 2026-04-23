Steps star Faye Tozer is stepping out on to the stage at the Woking Theatre in the comedy high school musical Mean Girls from April 27 to May 2.
She plays three roles in a whirlwind of costume swaps: mathematics teacher Ms Norbury, Mrs George - mother of Regina, leader of cool-girl group The Plastics - and Ms Heron, research zoologist mother of Cady, a new starter at North Shore High after a previous life surrounded by animals in Africa.
Faye said: “I’ve never done a multiple role before. My quickest quick change is nine seconds, full outfit and wig. It’s like a Formula 1 pitstop backstage!
“I’m really excited for this role. It’s so much fun - quirky high school kids and a lovely cheekiness for the cast to ad lib and have fun. And the energy is just brilliant.”
Faye loves watching from the wings as the cast performs and said she was “blown away” by the quality of their singing. She added that it was “a really joyful show with a huge cult following”.
Steps were formed in May 1997 and are “very proud” to have now created a musical about themselves called Here And Now.
Faye said: “We’re humbled and overwhelmed that there’s still a great following and fanbase for our music. Next year will be a really big celebration.”
I told Faye how their debut hit 5, 6, 7, 8 inspired a row of junior school age girls to dance to it in unison at Worthing Bears basketball matches.
Faye, 50, said: “And they’re still doing it now! We thought it would be a single-deal novelty record. It’s absolutely crazy.”
There are Mean Girls performances at 7.30pm each evening, and at 2.30pm on April 29 and May 2. For tickets, priced from £32.95 (£18.95 for the April 29 matinee), visit www.atgtickets.com
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