The story of a woman dubbed “the worst singer in the world” is coming to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Glorious! from May 5 to 9.
This celebration of tone-deaf American socialite Florence Foster Jenkins, whose sold-out concerts attracted audiences spellbound by her musical ineptitude, will feature Wendi Peters as the heroine.
Richard Barber had a question-and-answer session with Wendi about the Hope Mill Theatre production, in which she stars alongside Matthew James Morrison, who is playing Cosme McMoon.
Have you played the role before?
“Last March, I was Florence at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. We had a ball but it was hard work. I had to learn to sing opera badly. I’m a musical theatre performer; I started in productions like Guys and Dolls and Sondheim’s Into the Woods. More recently, I was in Sister Act.”
Can you sing in tune?
“I can, so it’s proved quite a challenge to sing off-key. Florence sings four big numbers in the play, including Mozart’s Queen of the Night from The Magic Flute. I started by learning it note perfect. With the help of the musical director, we tweaked certain notes where I’d sing flat or get the phrasing wrong. I’ve got a stronger voice than Florence’s so I had to work at producing more of a reedy sound.”
Do you think Florence knew how hopeless a singer she was?
“I think it must sometimes have crossed her mind that audiences were laughing at her rather than with her. That injects a certain poignancy into proceedings, particularly in the second half of the play.
“On the other hand, she got her wish to perform to 3,000 people at Carnegie Hall - which would have bankrupted her if the concert hadn’t sold out - so the woman had chutzpah.
“But whatever she might be doing wrong, she could see that she was loved, see that she entertained audiences.”
You’re best known for playing Cilla Battersby in Coronation Street. How did that change your life?
“I’d been working for ten years when I got the role of Cilla, but there’s no doubt she opened a lot of doors for me. Glorious! is a case in point. So I’m grateful to her. You don’t realise the power of a soap until you actually appear in one as a regular character.”
Did you like Cilla?
“To begin with she was mischievous and fun, but she quickly morphed into a bit of a monster. She wasn’t murdering anybody but she was a real trouble-maker. I loved playing her, although I wouldn’t want to live next door to her. It’s always more fun playing a baddie.”
Would you ever go back?
“If they came up with an irresistible storyline, I might be tempted. That said, I’m too busy at the moment. My head is full of Florence!”
There will be performances at 7.30pm every night and at 2.30pm on May 7 and 9. For tickets, priced from £33 (concessions £13), call 01483 440000 or visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
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