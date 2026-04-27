Councillors have hailed a towering achievement as the gates to a “destination playground” have been opened in a village near Bordon.
Youngsters in Lindford were the Kings and Queens of the castle on Monday as the impressive Chase Farm play area was officially opened.
Close to £140,000 has been spent on transforming a boggy piece of land close to the Wey into a stunning play area that offers something for all ages.
Public feedback shaped the final design with features including slides, tyre swings, sensory items and a mini assault course with a huge fort being the centrepiece.
“We didn’t want to cater to just one particular age group,” said Lindford Parish Council chairman, Cllr Ron Ruttle.
“We wanted equipment for a broad spectrum, and I genuinely believe what we’ve done here achieves that.”
More in this week’s Bordon Herald.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.