People who shelled on raffle tickets have raised a cracking amount for good causes around East Hampshire.
The Woolmer Forest Lions have thanked buyers for their generosity as their annual Easter Appeal raised £2,650.
People who bought tickets around the Bordon, Grayshott, Liphook and Liss area were entered into a draw to win a 1.5kg chocolate egg.
A spokesperson said: “We would like to say a big thank you to all the businesses who helped by selling tickets, and to everyone who bought one – or more – for their wonderful support.
“We raised a fantastic £2,650, all of which will go towards good causes in our local community.”
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