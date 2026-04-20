A preschool in Grayshott has teamed up with a garden design initiative to trial a new wellbeing programme aimed at helping young children grow in confidence — by quite literally getting their hands dirty.

Children at PK Preschool took part in a planting session led by Garden on a Roll as part of its new “GROW, THRIVE, BLOOM” programme, designed to link outdoor learning with emotional development.

A group of ten children worked together to create their own school border, learning about teamwork while filling planters with soil. The session ended with a story focused on cooperation and support — themes that will run throughout the year-long programme.

Hollie Rhodes, creator of GROW, THRIVE, BLOOM, said the preschool was a natural choice for the pilot.

“My son currently attends PK Preschool and throughout his time there I have been so impressed by the incredible staff there and their commitment and drive to go above and beyond for the children in their care,” she said.

“My son is so happy there and I love the warm and friendly culture. PK Preschool already engages in some fantastic gardening activities, and my son has hugely benefited from the opportunity to learn about nature whilst at PK Preschool.”

She added: “Asking them to trial our Preschool Edition felt like a perfect pairing… I knew that the staff would deliver the programme with enthusiasm, compassion, and heart.”

The initiative, developed by Garden on a Roll founder Antony Henn, combines hands-on gardening with activities designed to help children explore emotions, kindness and resilience.

Carol Houghton, preschool manager, said: “The staff, children and parents are looking forward to working through the new programme over the coming months.”