Children at PK Preschool took part in a planting session led by Garden on a Roll as part of its new “GROW, THRIVE, BLOOM” programme, designed to link outdoor learning with emotional development.
A group of ten children worked together to create their own school border, learning about teamwork while filling planters with soil. The session ended with a story focused on cooperation and support — themes that will run throughout the year-long programme.
Hollie Rhodes, creator of GROW, THRIVE, BLOOM, said the preschool was a natural choice for the pilot.
“My son currently attends PK Preschool and throughout his time there I have been so impressed by the incredible staff there and their commitment and drive to go above and beyond for the children in their care,” she said.
She added: “Asking them to trial our Preschool Edition felt like a perfect pairing… I knew that the staff would deliver the programme with enthusiasm, compassion, and heart.”
The initiative, developed by Garden on a Roll founder Antony Henn, combines hands-on gardening with activities designed to help children explore emotions, kindness and resilience.
Carol Houghton, preschool manager, said: “The staff, children and parents are looking forward to working through the new programme over the coming months.”
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