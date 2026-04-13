A “Tree of Hope” grown from the iconic Sycamore Gap tree has been planted in the South Downs National Park.
The sapling was grown from seeds taken from the original tree, which was illegally felled in Northumberland National Park in 2023.
Since then, new shoots have emerged and 49 saplings – one for each foot of the tree’s height – have been nurtured over the past two years by the National Trust’s Plant Conservation Centre.
Each of the UK’s 15 National Parks has been gifted a “Tree of Hope” as a symbol of nature recovery and shared stewardship. The planting coincided with the 16th anniversary of the creation of the South Downs National Park.
The Sycamore Gap tree, which stood for more than 150 years, captured the hearts of the nation. Its legacy will now grow in every National Park.
The tree in the South Downs was planted with the permission of Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 18th Duke of Norfolk.
He said: “We are delighted to receive this historic sycamore tree and plant it by Swanbourne Lake where we hope it will be visited and enjoyed by many people for years to come.”
Vanessa Rowlands, chair of the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “It’s incredible to think that this beautiful tree has been grown from the Sycamore Gap tree and it just shows how nature can bounce back and recover.
“National Parks are about bringing people together and finding a connection with nature, so we are really pleased to plant this tree as we celebrate the birthday of the South Downs National Park.
“I hope this tree touches as many lives as the original Sycamore Gap tree did and spreads positivity, hope and joy.”
The Mayor of Arundel, Cllr Carolyn Kenney, said: “We are honoured that this Tree of Hope, with its rich cultural heritage, has been planted in Arundel at the gateway to the glorious landscape of the South Downs National Park.”
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