A group which oversees some of Bordon’s most treasured open spaces has highlighted its part in the local revival of a distinctive bird.
Nightjars are making a comeback around East Hampshire thanks to conservation work by the Deadwater Valley Trust (DVT) and a host of other organisations.
The DVT is part of an initiative led by the South Downs National Park Authority to restore valuable heathland habitats around East Hampshire.
And Hogmoor Inclosure – one of the sites overseen by the DVT – is part of a “Special Protection Area” where the crepuscular bird is making a welcome return.
The bird’s comeback has provided validation for the DVT that their work around the former military site and tank training ground is paying off.
“Work has taken place over several years,” said DVT trustee, Stefan Michal.
“Our growing volunteer teams have cleared invasive silver birch, pine and gorse, and created natural dead hedge barriers.
“These not only reduce the passage of dogs and random walkers, but also provide a valuable natural habitat for insects reptiles and small mammals.”
He added: “Our volunteers worked hard to clear an area of old heathland that has been completed overtaken in the last 40-plus years.
“The work has allowed heathers, bilberry, heathland grasses, mosses and flowers, to recover naturally, forming an ideal habitat for nesting birds, small mammals and reptiles.”
A record 109 nightjar territories, compared to 78 last year, were recorded in a recent ecological survey in the SPA that includes the likes of Woolmer Forest and the Commons of Shortheath, Bramshott, Ludshott, Broxhead and Kingsley.
The boom has been attributed to nature recovery efforts, better habitat management and a heathland restoration initiative led by the SDNPA, East Hampshire District Council, Whitehill Town Council, MoD, Amphibian and Reptile Conservation and several other partners including the DVT.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.