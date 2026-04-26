Hundreds enjoyed sunshine and a wide choice of drinks as Farnham Beerex returned for its 48th year, attracting more than 4,000 visitors over the weekend.
Festivalgoers travelled from across the UK – including the Channel Isles, Isle of Man, Wales, Scotland and Yorkshire – to sample a selection of around 160 drinks at the Maltings.
Alongside more than 100 cask ales and 30 ciders, a newly introduced wines, cocktails and mixers bar proved especially popular on Saturday night, complementing the range of keg beers and low-alcohol options.
Festival chairman Phil Williams said the event had been a strong success despite the challenges of recruiting new volunteers.
Mr Williams said: “It was a fantastic Beerex weekend with lots of happy visitors. On Saturday ahead of the evening session the team organised additional deliveries of keg beers, low alcohol beers and spirit mixers.
“We never ran out but did have the lowest level of waste for a long time. A wonderful weekend and one which we estimate will have raised £40,000 to support local good causes.”
All profits will go towards the Farnham Lions’ charity fund supporting organisations across the town.
See the next edition of the Herald for a full report and more pictures from the event.
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