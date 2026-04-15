Farnborough Airport has signed up to become a Silver sponsor of the Armed Forces Day National Event 2026.
The airport is recognised as the birthplace of British aviation, as it was where Samuel Cody took off in his British Army aeroplane in 1908 for the UK’s first powered flight.
In the decades that followed, the airfield became a centre for pioneering military aviation research, including parachute and ejector seat development, as well as aerodynamic and radar innovations that helped shape modern aviation.
Nearly a quarter of a century after the Ministry of Defence ended operations at the site, the airport now operates as a business aviation hub and part of a globally recognised centre for aerospace, defence and manufacturing.
More than 70 aviation-related businesses are based at the airfield, supported by more than 3,000 people working on site.
The airport said the sponsorship reflected its ongoing commitment to the Armed Forces community, including signing the Armed Forces Covenant, supporting veteran employment and welcoming cadet groups.
Mr Simon Geere, chief executive of Farnborough Airport, said: “Farnborough Airport is committed to helping ensure that Rushmoor remains a vibrant, diverse community where military and civilian life thrive side by side.
“As one of the biggest employers in the community we recognise the value those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces bring to our business and our community.
“Farnborough Airport has a long relationship with the Ministry of Defence, which owned the airport during two World Wars, as a military and aviation research base. Therefore, we are delighted to be partnering with them and Rushmoor Borough Council for what promises to be a memorable event for our community.”
Armed Forces Day will celebrate more than 170 years of military heritage over the weekend of June 27 and 28.
This year’s event is organised in a partnership between the Ministry of Defence and Rushmoor Borough Council.
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