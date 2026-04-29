Two hooded thieves stole more than £2,000 of tools from a Petersfield school last week.
Police have received CCTV images of the pair suspected of breaking into sheds at Churcher’s College between 11.50pm last Monday (April 20) and 12.20pm.
The suspects were both wearing hooded jackets and tracksuit bottoms, with one having a distinctive dark stripe down the leg and a reflective stripe on the second.
“Officers have carried out several enquiries and are now releasing CCTV images and we are now asking the public for any information that may help the investigation,” said a spokesperson for Hampshire Police.
“Were you in the Ramshill or Readon Close area late Monday evening or in the early hours of Tuesday morning? “Did you witness any suspicious behaviour or vehicles? Do you have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist our enquiries?
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 44260185245.
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