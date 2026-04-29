Word on the street is that another Costa is coming to Petersfield – quite literally, as this picture shows.
But confusion seems to be brewing over plans to expand the A272 Winchester Road Services with rival firm Starbucks set to open a drive-thru.
It’s been nearly two years since plans by Gentian to build an industrial building, bakery and coffee drive-thru between the BP and Buckmore Farm were approved by the South Downs National Park Authority.
The application was approved despite concerns over access with traffic getting to the drive-thru from the McDonald’s and Premier Inn mini-roundabout.
But although lettering directing traffic to “Costa, Premier Inn and Beefeater” has since appeared on the road between the site and BP, no physical work has taken place since permission was granted in June 2024.
Nick Ekins, Gentian managing director, confirmed last week that development should begin shortly – but it seems a Costa won’t be part of the plans.
He said: “Plans are on schedule for a Starbucks drive-thru and a Greggs cafe on our site adjacent to the BP service station and McDonald's.
“We expect them to be open by March 2027. We will also be constructing a 12,000 sq ft industrial building which is available for sale or rent via our agents Lambert Smith Hampton and Vail Williams.”
Mr Ekins added: “We're looking forward to delivering this scheme in Petersfield.”
Fast food giant McDonald’s has also said “fry for now” – their words, not ours – as their adjacent branch off the A3 will be closed until May 20 for renovations.
The “exciting changes” include the addition of a third drive-thru booth, a larger kitchen, new entrance lobby and smaller dining area.
The boom in home deliveries and the preference for drive-through, rather than sit-in dining, have prompted the changes.
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