One school Deputy Head has gone the distance — literally.
Highfield and Brookham’s Vivienne Liddell has completed her first London Marathon, finishing all 26.2 miles through the capital in support of a programme for children with additional needs.
She said: “Never in a million years did I believe that I would be in the marathon one per cent club but with my toenails still intact and blister free, I did it! A huge thank you to everyone who donated so generously, we have raised more money than I thought possible and that certainly kept me going out on mile 20!”
Vivienne set out to raise £4,000 but has already exceeded that target, with donations now reaching £6,676 and still rising.
Highreach is a summer initiative providing children with additional needs a week of structured activities and independence, while also offering respite for families and carers.
The programme was developed at Highfield and Brookham after staff explored how the school’s facilities could be used during the holidays, with early inspiration also drawn from a visit to Hollywater School.
Vivienne remembers the first intuitive well.
"Seeing parents collect their children, many of whom had been terrified to leave them, was incredibly moving.,” she said. “They trusted us to not only care for their children but give them an unforgettable experience. There were lots of tears."
Now in its eighth year, Highreach costs around £25,000 per week to run, with rising costs placing continued pressure on fundraising efforts to keep it going.
Vivienne said she put herself forward for the marathon after the school secured a place, believing a non-regular runner would maximise fundraising potential, with pupils selecting her for the challenge.
To support Vivienne's fundraising, visit: justgiving.com/page/vivienne-liddell
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