Haslemere’s travel sector is holding firm despite global turbulence, with holiday demand proving resilient even as geopolitical tensions and rising costs unsettle the wider industry.
Jo Mackay, who lives and works in Haslemere and runs villa specialist Bookings For You, says the impact of international conflict is being felt more in customer sentiment than in outright cancellations.
“The war in the Middle East creates uncertainty within the travel industry in a number of different ways,” she said. “You turn on the news each day and there can be so many ‘red flags’ that are bound to cause people to hesitate and worry.”
She added that wider economic pressure is also influencing decisions. “Holidays are a luxury, not a necessity and… it is one of the first things to be sacrificed if finances are tight.”
Mackay says enquiries have softened, even for unaffected destinations such as Italy, although opportunities remain for those willing to book. “I actually think it’s possible to snap up a great deal on a holiday right now,” she said, noting that flights such as London to Pisa can still be found at relatively low prices.
However, she warned conditions could change. “The longer the Strait of Hormuz stays closed, the higher the likelihood that we will see more airlines increasing prices to reflect higher fuel costs.”
Her comments come as the wider aviation industry signals disruption ahead. Heathrow Airport has warned that passenger numbers for the rest of 2026 are likely to be affected by ongoing uncertainty linked to the Iran war, following airspace closures across parts of the Middle East.
The airport reported 18.9 million passengers in the first quarter of the year, up 3.7 per cent, a rise it said was partly due to “temporarily absorbing demand from elsewhere”. It now expects that growth to slow, saying: “Passenger numbers for the rest of the year are likely to be impacted whilst there is significant uncertainty in the Middle East.”
Gemma Antrobus of Haslemere Travel says that reflects what she is seeing locally.
“Travel has weathered every storm that has come its way – Covid, ash clouds, and now war,” she said. “Since the war there has been no let-up in demand.”
Antrobus, who has run the Haslemere-based agency for 38 years and also chairs the Association of Independent Tour Operators, says customer behaviour is shifting rather than collapsing.
“We are seeing some changes in that people are opting for shorter holidays and closer to home as prices have increased, but none of these changes are happening retrospectively,” she said.
She added that uncertainty tends to generate questions rather than cancellations. “Like in the pandemic we are getting lots of customers contacting us for clarification on how this will affect them.”
Both Haslemere specialists agree that the key shift is not a collapse in demand, but a more considered approach to booking. Antrobus advises early planning, stressing that last-minute deals are increasingly rare, alongside the importance of insurance and protection.
Mackay agrees, encouraging travellers to act sooner rather than later where possible.
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