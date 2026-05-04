Midhurst isn’t waiting a year for its next encore — the music is playing on.
After drawing more than 5,500 visitors in its debut year, the Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival (MJFBF) has announced a bold expansion into a year-round programme of live music, food and cultural events. Launched on International Jazz Day (April 30), the move transforms the festival from a one-off highlight into a permanent fixture on the town’s cultural calendar.
Building on a successful 2025—featuring more than 120 performances across 14 venues — the new programme will introduce a mix of monthly and quarterly events designed to bring audiences closer to music in more intimate and varied settings. These include Sofa Sessions, Cellar Sessions, Sunday Tea Parties, and lively Jam Sessions, alongside a jazz and blues Vinyl Fair and the immersive Half Note Club experience.
The first events kick off in May, with a Jam Session on May 20 followed by a Sofa Session featuring Sam Kelly’s Station House the next day. Early line-ups also include Big Joe Louis, The Fraser Smith Quartet and Resolution88, with more artists to be announced.
A new partnership with Langham Brewery will also spotlight emerging talent through “The Langham Sessions”, reflecting the UK’s thriving contemporary jazz scene.
Alongside the expanded programme, organisers have launched a membership scheme aimed at building a loyal audience. Priced at £59 annually — with a £49 early bird offer until May 20 — members receive discounts on events, priority booking and access to exclusive experiences.
Festival Director Adam Page said the evolution reflects strong local appetite: “This allows us to create something continuous—a real cultural presence that supports artists and brings people into the town all year round.”
The flagship festival will still return in November 2026, anchoring what is now a growing, year-round celebration of music, food and community in Midhurst.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.