Jackal - a group of artists and craftspeople who meet in Rowledge - is exhibiting at Rowledge Village Hall from June 6 to 8 between 10am and 4pm.
There will also be art activities for children, and entry and refreshments are free. A diverse range of arts and crafts - from basket work and fabric art to prints, watercolours, collage and oil paintings - will be on show.
Most of the artwork will be for sale, with 20 per cent of the sale price of any purchases donated towards funding the new Rowledge Village Hall.
One of the artists exhibiting is Katie Clarke from Farnham, who studied fine art and illustration at the University for the Creative Arts in the town.
For more information on the exhibition, email Katie at scruffygingercat.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.