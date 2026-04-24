This year’s prize winners highlight the strength and diversity of submissions. They are Sienna Williams of Leeds Arts University (Drowned Lands); Henry Plumb of West Dean College (Just had to Carry On); Leonie Steinhauer of Pforzheim University (Wings and Blossoms - A Symbiosis); Evie Black of Leeds Arts University (Penny for Your Thoughts); Jocelyn Trevena of City & Guilds of London Art School (Many A Mus Makes A Mickle); Scarlet Brown of Leeds Arts University (Escapism); Toby Williams of Birmingham City University (A Ship at Sea); Lena Latifa of Glasgow Kelvin College (Mined Minds); Leila Omerova of the University of Edinburgh (Evge (Homeward)); and Jemima Benbow of the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design (An Icy Dip).