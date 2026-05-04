Haslemere U3A is inviting residents to take a trip to the seaside — no bucket and spade required — at its May lecture on Monday, May 11 at Haslemere Hall.
Artist Paul Tracey will dive into 100 Piers: Painting at the Water’s Edge, a five-year passion project exploring the stories, charm and sometimes dramatic past of piers across the UK, Europe and the USA. From tales of storm damage to moments of seaside heroism, his talk promises more than just a stroll along the promenade.
Stay after for complimentary refreshments — and a chance to chat all things coastal.
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