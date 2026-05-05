Voters across Haslemere and surrounding villages head to the polls this Thursday, May 7, in an election taking place against a backdrop of major changes to local government, with the creation of a new West Surrey unitary authority set to reshape how services are run.
Candidates say the vote is a key opportunity for residents to influence how their town is represented in future decision-making. A number of candidates standing in the area are featured below, though this is not a complete list of everyone on the ballot.
Liberal Democrat candidate Mark Ian Merryweather, who has lived in Frensham for more than 20 years, says his focus is on financial stability and protecting local services during a period of change.
“I’ve been proud to serve on Waverley Borough Council as finance portfolio holder, steering our finances through Covid and the cost-of-living crisis,” he said, adding that he has also worked on allocating infrastructure funding to local projects.
Looking ahead, he warns of “enormous pressures from day one” in the new authority, particularly around social care and inherited debt. He said: “I will always fight for the best — but I believe we should also be prepared for the worst.”
Fellow Liberal Democrat Oliver Leach is emphasising strong local representation, saying he is standing to be “the unapologetic voice of Haslemere residents.” He warns that there is a risk the town’s needs could be overlooked, arguing that Haslemere must not become “the forgotten cornerstone” of the new council structure.
He says his priority is ensuring investment is fairly distributed and local voices are heard, adding that he does not support “decisions made by people in an office miles away who have never stepped foot on the Wey Hill or the High Street.”
Conservative candidate Toby Byfield says he is standing to represent Haslemere with a focus on experience, development and local services. He describes Haslemere as “home for four generations of my family” and says he wants to bring “fresh thinking” to the new authority.
His priorities include supporting local businesses, managing development carefully, and ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with housing growth. He has also highlighted concerns around crime and says he will push for stronger policing and support for the town centre.
Green candidate Claire Matthes says her campaign is rooted in years of working with families and witnessing the impact of service cuts. She recalls being “abhorred by Surrey County Council’s decisions to cut services such as the Sure Start Children’s Centre,” which she says motivated her to stand.
Her priorities include tackling the cost of living, improving environmental protection, and strengthening support for young people and families, including early intervention services. She also highlights her work as a Water Ranger focusing on pollution in the River Wey.
Green candidate Alastair Bayliss focuses on infrastructure, housing and service delivery. He says the current highways system is not working effectively and supports bringing maintenance “back in-house” to improve accountability.
He also highlights concerns around SEND provision, describing the system as “slow and ineffective,” and calls for more affordable housing solutions such as council or not-for-profit homes rather than large-scale developments.
Also standing is Reform UK candidate Jonathan Ashworth, who highlights long-term change in the area and development concerns. He said: “I have lived in Haslemere 28 years and have seen many changes, many for the good, but increasingly some that risk undermining what makes our town special.”
He adds: “My commitment to you is that I will put Haslemere first and control development, not let developers control us, ensure infrastructure is in place before expansion, protect Haslemere’s character, and reduce wasteful costs that drive up council tax.”
Across all candidates, common themes include concerns over housing pressure, infrastructure, local services and ensuring Haslemere’s voice is not lost within a larger authority.
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