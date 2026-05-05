A controversial art display is set to be relocated to the Evelyn Borelli Garden of Rest on Falkner Road after planning permission was granted by Waverley Borough Council on Thursday, May 1.
The application, WA/2026/00405, covers the relocation of a public art installation consisting of 21 individual metal cones. The cones were previously situated at Riverside Walk, opposite the Farnham Maltings.
The installation was intended as an interactive piece, entitled A Hand’s Turn, allowing residents to spin the cones. However, it proved unpopular, with some residents describing it as an “eyesore” and likening it to “Madonna’s cone-shaped bra”.
It also quickly became unusable, as the metal heated up in the sun and some cones warped, preventing them from spinning as intended.
The sculptures were temporarily replaced by traffic cones earlier this year while Farnham Town Council carried out repairs and sought planning approval to relocate the installation.
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