Voters in Liphook, Headley and Grayshott will also go to the polls this Thursday, May 7, as part of wider local elections taking place during a period of major change to council structures and service delivery.
As with neighbouring areas, candidates say the creation of a new unitary authority makes local representation more important than ever. This article includes a selection of candidates who provided statements, but is not a full list of those standing.
Conservative candidate Debbie Curnow-Ford is standing again in Liphook, Headley and Grayshott, highlighting her record over the past five years and her focus on local services, roads and community support.
She said: “I truly believe the best interests of Hampshire are served by a Conservative led council,” and points to Hampshire’s financial position as one of the better-run county councils in the country.
She says she has delivered on commitments made in 2021, including “continued road and traffic improvements, protecting and enhancing green spaces, and increasing opportunities for recycling.”
Adding she will continue to focus on “supporting the most vulnerable in our community, improving roads and traffic flow, protecting green spaces and ensuring this area remains a great place to live, work and play.”
Reform UK candidate Chris Bullick says he has lived in Bramshott near Liphook for 30 years and brings business experience to the role. He describes himself as a “small c conservative” and says he has spent a lifetime managing businesses and resources.
He says he was “driven to support Reform through desperation at the failure of recent governments,” and argues that key issues locally include housing development pressures and infrastructure strain. He says residents feel they have “no say in what is happening.”
He also raises concerns about national policy priorities, arguing that local roads and services should take precedence over wider spending commitments.
Liberal Democrat candidate Bobby Smith says the party offers “a fresh approach” after what he describes as 28 years of Conservative control in Hampshire.
He said: “The Liberal Democrats are ready to offer a fresh approach,” highlighting experience in leadership roles and voluntary work supporting mental health and addiction services.
He adds that he wants to “protect and fix our local environment,” improve access to social care and SEND support, and rethink road maintenance so that more defects are properly repaired.
Green candidate James Hogan says he wants to focus on fairness, environment and inclusion. He states: “Stand up for every resident, not just the loudest voices,” and adds that he will “protect the environment for future generations” while working on practical solutions.
He also says: “I believe politics should be about people, about making sure everyone feels heard, valued, and supported,” and highlights the importance of protecting countryside, communities and public services.
Across the Liphook area, candidates highlight similar concerns to neighbouring wards: housing development, infrastructure pressure, road maintenance, public services and how best to ensure rural communities are represented in a changing council landscape.
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