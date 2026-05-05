The much-loved biennial festival takes place from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5 on Lion Green, right in the heart of Haslemere, promising a packed weekend with “something for everyone”. This year’s partner charities include Haslewey Community Centre, Charlie’s Promise, Bliss, I’m All Ears, SERV and The Haslemere Youth Hub.
Headlining Friday night are rock favourites Reef, famed for hits like “Place Your Hands” and “Glow”. They’ll be joined by a lively Fringe Comedy Club led by award-winning comic Mark Simmons, alongside a strong line-up including Tania Edwards, Alistair Williams, Vlad Illich and Jonny Awsum.
Saturday night sees Britpop icons Ocean Colour Scene take to the stage, known for classics such as “The Riverboat Song” and a string of Top 20 hits.
Closing the festival on Sunday are Ward Thomas, the Petersfield twin sisters widely regarded as pioneers of UK country music, returning to a stage they’ve previously graced.
New for 2026 is “Wellness at the Fringe” on Sunday morning, offering yoga, dance fitness, family HIIT sessions, a sound bath and inspiring talks – all included in Sunday or weekend tickets.
Since launching in 2011, the Fringe has built a reputation for showcasing top-tier music, comedy, arts, food and family entertainment, alongside performances from local schools and creatives.
Previous headliners have included big names such as Blue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Scouting for Girls.
For your chance to win two tickets to a day of your choice, simply answer this question: Who are the Sunday headliners?
Entries must be submitted by May 30 to [email protected], and must include your full name, contact number and email address along with your answer. Terms and conditions apply.
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