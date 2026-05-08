Katherine Lupino will perform Live from the House of Bond at Cellar Magnifique in Woking on May 24 at 5.30pm.
It will be an evening of cinematic glamour, intrigue and unforgettable music with Katherine, a smouldering London-based soulful songwriter, international performer and recording artist.
Her signature style and magnetic presence will bring a sultry twist to iconic Bond themes. Katherine reimagines timeless songs that defined the world of 007 alongside originals from her latest album.
Drawing inspiration from Dusty Springfield, Lana Del Rey and Dita Von Teese, her rich, smoky tones - often compared to Amy Winehouse and Shirley Bassey - add depth, drama and elegance to every performance for classic sophistication with a modern edge.
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