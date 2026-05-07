On the eve of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s visit to the Pope on April 27, Revd Sandy Clarke, vicar of The Bourne, and Jordan Theis, choir director, brought the choir and members of the church to St Joan of Arc’s Catholic Church.
Ms Clarke said: “Fr Simon Dray and many of their worshippers made us all so welcome. Evensong on Tour is an opportunity to share sacred music and allow Christians from different churches in the area to worship together.”
The tour will be at St John’s Hale this Sunday (May 10) at 6pm and then St Andrews on May 24.
“It’s so much fun visiting other churches and worshipping together,” added Ms Clarke.
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