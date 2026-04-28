An appreciative audience was entertained by the Thank You For The Music concert featuring the Alton Concert Band and The Lydian Singers at the Alton Maltings Centre on April 18.
Under the expert baton of Jeremy Hilton Morrish, and accompanied by highly accomplished pianist Linda Tan, the ladies’ choir gave hauntingly beautiful renditions of Ave Maria, Over The Rainbow, Howard Goodall’s The Lord Is My Shepherd and a delightful arrangement of Goin’ Home based on Dvořák’s Largo.
Soloist Renée Beard’s interpretation of Don’t Cry For Me Argentina from Evita was a highlight. Upbeat numbers such as It’s A Grand Night For Singing, Feel Good, As Long As I Have Music and Why We Sing were fitting for the celebratory theme of the evening.
The Alton Concert Band opened the show with Sousa’s rousing Liberty Bell march, and kept the feet tapping with Copland’s Hoe Down, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, El Camino Real, highlights from Mary Poppins and a popular selection from Coldplay. Mendelssohn’s Fingal’s Cave and Handel’s Hornpipe from Water Music added some more classical notes.
The choir and band combined for numbers including Danny Boy and Mancini’s Moon River, and as a finale the audience certainly thanked the band and the choir for the music while singing along to some favourites from ABBA.
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