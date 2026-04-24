Tom Fletcher’s picture book for toddlers will come alive in There’s a Monster in Your Show at the Farnham Maltings on May 14 and 15.
Based on There’s a Monster in Your Book, it promises a high-energy 50-minute interactive adventure.
Tom said: "It’s been an incredible journey watching There’s a Monster In Your Book come to life on stage and seeing the characters I dreamt up in my head bouncing around with so much energy and personality.”
Little Monster, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn help create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.
There are performances at 1.30pm and 4pm on May 14, and 11am and 2pm on May 15. For tickets, priced £15, call 01252 745444 or visit https://farnhammaltings.com
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