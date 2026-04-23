TV comedian Alan Carr drew a sell-out crowd in Bordon for surprise one-night show at the Phoenix Theatre.
Tickets were snapped up within minutes last week after it was announced Carr would be heading to Bordon for the Alan Carr & Friends show.
The 100-seat theatre was packed last Tuesday as Carr was joined by comedians Jen Nolan and Jake Lambert, delivering an evening of new material and audience interaction.
Carr, known for television appearances including The Celebrity Traitors and Last One Laughing, performed work-in-progress routines, offering audiences a rare, up-close insight into material ahead of future tours. The intimate setting contributed to a lively atmosphere, with attendees responding enthusiastically throughout.
The comedian also took time to meet fans, with early arrivals able to take photos before the soundcheck and others meeting him afterwards.
Audience member Laura Hamilton was thrilled by the experience, highlighting the welcoming staff and “non-stop laughter” from all three performers. She described the night as “the best ever” and recommended the venue to others.
She said: “We were lucky enough to get front row seats and they were amazing. We were in stitches of laughter from start to finish.
“Alan Carr was hilarious and full of relatable topics. He had great connections with the audience and even got involved with a little meet and greet in the car park after. He really was the nicest person ever.
“His ‘friends’, Jen Nolan and Jake Lambert, were brilliant. A lot of banter with Jen about London and life in general, even a couple of Glastonbury hacks. Jake was fantastic - so witty and had us crying with laughter.”
Building on the momentum, Phoenix Arts has announced another comedy night featuring Jack Dee and Dane Buckley. Tickets are priced at £10, with priority booking for members of the venue’s Friends Scheme.
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