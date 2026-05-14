Football legends and television stars helped raise more than £60,000 for a new all-weather 3G pitch during a celebrity football fundraiser in Farnham.
The sell-out More Than a Pitch Celebrity Football Match took place at Farnham Town FC on Wednesday, May 14, and saw former Premier League stars Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Wayne Bridge lead opposing teams in front of a packed crowd at The Memorial Ground.
The event was organised by 11 mothers from More House School and brought together more than 40 sporting and entertainment personalities in support of the fundraising campaign.
Celebrities taking part included former striker Jay Bothroyd, BBC Gladiators stars Montell Douglas and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, actor Jaden Ladega, freestyle football world champion Andrew Henderson and Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaž Škorjanec.
After an entertaining 7-7 draw, Team Jimmy secured victory in a penalty shootout against Team Wayne. Former England international Karen Carney later presented the trophy to the winners.
Supporters were also entertained by comedian Bobby Davro, who appeared as the match injury physio, while presenters including sports broadcaster Di Stewart and dancer Janette Manrara joined the live commentary team.
Organisers said the new pitch would support children with additional needs, including ASD, ADHD and dyslexia, by providing a year-round space where they can build confidence, friendships and a sense of belonging through sport.
One organiser said: “This started with a conversation between 11 mums on the school run and grew into something far bigger than we ever imagined.
“We had more than 40 incredible celebrities giving up their time for free to support our children and community. We are so grateful to all the businesses that supported us and the families who came.”
Former Premier League and England striker Jay Bothroyd added: “I have played in a lot of charity matches, but this was by far the best. It was organised so well, and every detail was spot on.”
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