Shepherd Neame decided to put the site on auction after closing as they reviewed their options for the pub, as part of an ongoing evaluation of its property portfolio.
However, publicans suggest if a large brewery like Shepherd Neame are struggling to make it work then a new owner will also face a tough battle to make ends meet.
“In the past 12 months Den 97, the Tellers Arms and Third Monkey have all opened.
“But they are modern establishments aimed at the higher end of the market and seem to be able to sustain premium prices.
“It is traditional pubs that are struggling as they tend to be wet led and in older buildings with higher maintenance costs, exactly like the Lamb!”
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