The saga continues for a disused pub in Farnham after it failed to sell at auction.

The Lamb pub on Abbey Street in Farnham has been closed since late July 2025 and was listed at auction with a guide price of £320,000.

But after going under the auctioneer’s gavel on Thursday, May 7 the pub failed to sell once again.

Shepherd Neame decided to put the site on auction after closing as they reviewed their options for the pub, as part of an ongoing evaluation of its property portfolio.

However, publicans suggest if a large brewery like Shepherd Neame are struggling to make it work then a new owner will also face a tough battle to make ends meet.

The pub has now had its guide price reduced to £280,000 in order to generate more interest in the pub.

But the current state of the inside of the pub is unknown and auctioneers have been unable to internally inspect the property. Prospective purchasers were advised to make their own enquiries regarding verification of these details.

Ian Johnson chair of the Surrey Campaign for Real Ales said: “There is plenty of evidence of pubs being successful in Farnham.

“In the past 12 months Den 97, the Tellers Arms and Third Monkey have all opened.

“But they are modern establishments aimed at the higher end of the market and seem to be able to sustain premium prices.

“It is traditional pubs that are struggling as they tend to be wet led and in older buildings with higher maintenance costs, exactly like the Lamb!”

The next online auction for the pub will start at midday on Monday, June 15 and bidding will conclude from 11am on Thursday, June 17.