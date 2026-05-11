Members of Liphook & District Ramblers have enjoyed two memorable spring walks, taking in wartime history, hidden countryside trails, and even a touch of literary inspiration.
On May 3, six walkers set off on a 10-mile circular route from New Alresford through the rolling Hampshire countryside towards Abbotstone. Along the way, the group stopped at a moving local memorial marking the crash site of two Spitfires in 1944, which were lost during a training flight.
The information board tells the story of the pilots and the tragic incident, offering a moment of reflection amid the peaceful landscape. Despite the weight of its history, the walk itself was full of charm, with sweeping views, quiet lanes, and picturesque countryside buildings making it a thoroughly enjoyable outing.
A second walk followed on May 11, when 11 ramblers set out from The Fox and Pelican in Grayshott.
From there, the route dropped down into the tranquil valley of Waggoners Wells before climbing towards Ludshott Common. The group passed Summerden, once home to a National Trust warden, and paused at a well linked to poet Alfred Lord Tennyson, who is said to have drawn inspiration from the area.
The walk continued past Coopers Brook and along a series of peaceful ponds before the final climb back to the pub, where a well-earned lunch rounded off the day.
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