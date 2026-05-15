With friends and family packing out the council chamber, Cllr White, a Residents Group member for Farnham North West, was elected mayor.
After being nominated by Cllr David Beaman, Cllr White reflected on his time in the town.
He said: “When I arrived in Farnham 14 years ago, the streets were not very well paved. In fact, the pothole count was probably worse than it is today.
“The roads are still not great, but should be better by the end of the year.”
He added: “Here I am, without fame and fortune, but with a real desire to continue my journey to support vulnerable people in the Farnham community.”
His theme for the year will be a project to back Farnham’s community support organisations.
He also thanked town clerk Iain Lynch, who is retiring from his role later this year.
Cllr White said: “I want to thank him for his resolute determination in helping my latest initiative comply with ‘proper procedures’.”
Reflecting on his time as mayor, Cllr Murray said he had enjoyed every minute of his term.
He said: “When you put that chain on and walk into a room, it brings extra charisma with you. It’s like magnetism.
“They all come up and put their arms around you and want a selfie. It’s like you’re a mini-celebrity wherever you go, which for someone like me is perfect.”
Cllr Murray said he and town crier Michael Stephens had “certainly had a blast” over the past year.
He said one of the highlights was setting off cannons at Farnham Castle during an English Civil War re-enactment event.
During the meeting, Cllr Alan Earwaker was elected deputy mayor and Cllr Murray was elected leader of the council.
Cllr White, a civil engineer, has four children and five grandchildren.
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