Protecting village life, improving financial accountability and strengthening local services are among the priorities set out by newly elected Liberal Democrat councillor Keith Buchanan, who will represent Waverley Western Villages on the new West Surrey Council.
“We’ve made our home here and love being part of a village-based community,” he said.
He said his focus as a newly elected councillor will be on supporting residents and ensuring rural communities are properly represented during the transition to the new authority.
“I would see it as my main role to support local residents in their day-to-day dealings with the new West Surrey Unitary Authority,” he said, “and to ensure that the villages’ voice continues to be heard.”
Buchanan said improving financial competence and value for money across local government will be a key priority in his work on the council.
“Financial competence and cost efficiency will always be a key focus for me,” he said, pointing to concerns about council finances and service delivery across Surrey in recent years.
He also highlighted environmental protection as a priority, including concerns over sewage spills, inappropriate development and increased air traffic affecting rural communities.
Alongside this, he said he is particularly committed to education and special educational needs provision, drawing on personal family experience in the area.
“I care deeply about education and special needs provision,” he said, “and I am committed to assisting residents who are facing severe challenges in these areas.”
Looking ahead, Buchanan said success would mean residents feeling properly represented and supported, and seeing improvements in both accountability and local services under the new council structure.
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