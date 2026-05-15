Farnham Herald has been given an exclusive first look inside the new £17.5 million Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice as builders put the finishing touches to the landmark project ahead of welcoming its first patients next month.
On Friday (May 15) morning, workmen were still busy completing final details during the visit, with finishing work continuing across the Menin Way site as the state-of-the-art facility nears completion.
The new hospice features 18 ensuite inpatient rooms, overnight accommodation for families, counselling and consulting rooms, therapy and wellbeing spaces, and landscaped gardens designed to create a calm and welcoming environment for patients and their loved ones.
The purpose-built building has been designed to meet growing demand for specialist palliative and end-of-life care across west Surrey and north-east Hampshire, while also providing modern facilities for staff and volunteers supporting patients both inside the hospice and in the community.
Phyllis Tuckwell’s Hospice at Home teams will also be based at the site, helping more people receive care in their own homes and care homes across the region.
Jenny Peat, the charity’s director of income and engagement, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming our staff, our visitors our patients onto the site in the next few weeks.
“We couldn’t have done this without the support of the local community, and we’ve been blown away by how wonderful the support has been.”
The project has been funded through a combination of fundraising, donations and charity reserves, with communities across Farnham and the surrounding area rallying behind the appeal through sponsored events, charity challenges and local fundraisers to help make the new hospice a reality.
The hospice is expected to welcome its first patients in June.
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