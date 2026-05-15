The member for Lindford steps up into the role as civic head of the council, replacing last year's Chairman, Cllr Graham Hill. Cllr David Evans has been elected as her vice-chair.
Cllr Flux, who served as Vice-Chair last year, said Cllr Hill would be a tough act to follow.
She said: “I'm looking forward to stepping into the position of Chairwoman," she said. “I'd like to thank Cllr Hill, and his lovely consort Britt, for the dedication they have shown in representing the council and the people of East Hampshire this year, they have definitely set the bar high.
“My chosen charity will be The Kings Arms, a Youth Project that has been set up to meet the needs of the young people of Petersfield, Alton and their surrounding villages. I'd like to thank Cllrs Hogan and Woodward for suggesting the project.”
In stepping down, Cllr Hill said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be Chairman of EHDC for past 12 months. Together with my wife Britt as my Consort, I have attended nearly 100 events where I have been very impressed by the many charities and organisations in East Hampshire who do such an excellent job in supporting our residents.
“It has also been very interesting to meet business leaders, military personnel and all the other Civic Heads across Hampshire.
“I wish the new Chairwoman of EHDC, Cllr Penny Flux, every success in her forth coming Civic Year.”
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