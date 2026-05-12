Around 400 bags of litter were cleared from alongside the A31 during a major clean-up operation in East Hampshire.
The litter pick was carried out by East Hampshire Norse between April 15 and 22 alongside roadworks in the area.
The operation was organised to coincide with lane closures already in place, allowing staff to work safely while avoiding the cost of separate road closures.
Richard Millard, leader of East Hampshire District Council, said littering on main roads continued to damage the environment.
He said: “Unfortunately, littering on our main roads isn’t going away and shows a lack of respect for our local environment and wildlife.
“The main thing that will reduce this problem is drivers taking their litter home and disposing of their rubbish responsibly.”
Mr Millard said the work had been organised in partnership with Hampshire County Council’s highways team.
He added: “We were able to organise this litter pick in conjunction with Hampshire County Council’s Highways team to avoid the cost of separate closures and will continue to look for opportunities to clear litter on our main roads when other work is being done.”
Residents are being encouraged to use litter bins where possible and take rubbish home if bins are full. The council has also asked people not to leave rubbish beside overflowing bins because it is more likely to blow onto roads and verges.
Last November, The AA conducted a poll which found members believed littering is getting worse on roads in the UK.
Of 11,000 AA members, 55 percent said they had noticed more rubbish on roads and surrounding areas than in the past, compared with 52 percent who said the same in a 2024 survey.
The poll also found 55 percent of respondents in the South East believed litter levels had increased over the past year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.