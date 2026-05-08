The Liberal Democrats made two key gains in East Hampshire as Emily Young secured a convincing victory in Alton Town while David Podger defeated long-serving Conservative Rob Mocatta in Petersfield Butser.
After a long night of counting at the Festival Hall in Petersfield, the results were announced during the early hours of Friday (May 8) morning.
Cllr Young won the Alton Town division with 3,433 votes, well ahead of Reform UK candidate Andrew Oates on 1,612 and Conservative Brighton Gono on 1,353.
Following her victory, Cllr Young pledged to represent all residents in the town. She said: “I will work hard to represent all the residents of Alton regardless of whether or not you voted for me.
“I particularly want to say thank you to my wonderful team and my husband who has been doing school runs and staying at home.”
The result saw the Liberal Democrats take the seat previously held by Conservative county councillor Andrew Joy, who stood down ahead of the election.
In Petersfield Butser, Mr Podger won the Hampshire County Council division with 2,732 votes, defeating Mr Mocatta, who secured 1,995 votes, while Reform UK candidate Ian Brodrick finished third on 1,387.
The result brought to an end nearly a decade of service for Mr Mocatta, one of the area’s most recognisable county councillors.
Speaking after the declaration, Mr Podger paid tribute to his defeated rival.
He said: “Cllr Mocatta is and has been an excellent councillor – I step into his shoes with some trepidation.
“He is somebody who has well represented the people of this division and I hope that in me they will find someone who they can enjoy a similar degree of confidence in.”
Elsewhere across East Hampshire there was little change despite Reform UK making gains nationally.
Nick Drew held Petersfield Hangers for the Conservatives with 2,743 votes ahead of Liberal Democrat Thomas Figgins.
Debbie Curnow-Ford retained Liphook, Headley and Grayshott for the Conservatives with 2,519 votes, ahead of Reform UK’s Christopher Bullick on 1,690 and Liberal Democrat Robert Smith on 1,681.
During an emotional victory speech, Debbie Curnow-Ford paid tribute to her late husband, Peter. She said: “I only have one small regret, that my loving husband Peter isn’t here today because he died two years ago.”
Andy Tree comfortably retained Whitehill, Bordon and Lindford for the Whitehill & Bordon Community Party after securing more than 3,500 votes — nearly double the combined total of his opponents.
Meanwhile, Antonia Cox held Alton Rural for the Conservatives with 2,701 votes, defeating Liberal Democrat Alexandra Ehrmann by fewer than 500 votes.
Catherington also remained Conservative, although Ian Jones narrowly saw off a strong Reform UK challenge, winning by 220 votes over Matthew Kellerman.
Voter turnout across East Hampshire averaged an impressive 49 percent, with Petersfield Hangers recording the highest turnout at 56 percent.
Overall in Hampshire, Conservatives were expected to lose control of the county council, with surges from Reform UK and the Lib-Dems.
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