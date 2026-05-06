Residents across Hampshire region will head to polling stations today (Thursday, May 7) to choose their county councillors.
These elections come at a time of major local government reorganisation, and for many candidates and councillors, this will be their last time standing.
As people go to vote, there are a few simple rules and things to remember at polling stations.
What time polling stations will be open?
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. You may still vote after 10pm, provided you were already in the queue before the closing time.
Do I need my polling card?
The short answer is no, but bringing your polling card can speed up the process.
Do I need ID?
Yes, voters in England need to take valid photo ID to vote in person, including:
Passports
Driving licences
Older or Disabled Person’s bus passes
Oyster 60+ cards
Armed Forces Veteran Cards
You can use out-of-date photo ID as long as you look the same.
If you wear a face covering, such as a medical mask or religious veil, you will be asked to remove it briefly so polling station staff can check that your ID looks like you.
How do I complete the ballot paper?
Take your time and read the instructions carefully. Mark your ballot paper as directed and do not write anything else on it, as this may invalidate your vote.
Can I take photos or selfies while voting?
No. Photography is not allowed inside polling stations, as it could compromise the secrecy of the ballot.
Revealing how someone else has voted—even unintentionally—can result in a fine of up to £5,000 or up to six months in prison. However, photographs are permitted outside polling stations.
People are welcome to take photos outside.
Can I bring a friend, partner, or children?
You may go to the polling station with others, but only registered voters may enter the polling station itself.
No one may accompany you into the voting booth unless you require assistance due to a disability. In such cases, you may bring someone to help or ask polling station staff for support.
Children are welcome in polling stations and may accompany you into the booth, but they must not mark the ballot paper.
What about dogs?
According to the Electoral Commission, animals are generally not permitted inside polling stations, with the exception of assistance dogs. Pets will usually need to be secured outside.
However, some venues are more flexible. If you are thinking of taking your dog along with you, it is worth checking with the venue in advance, either by calling or popping in beforehand.
If I can, can I take a photo of my dog inside the polling station?
No. Photography inside polling stations is not allowed under any circumstances. This includes pictures of pets, as it could risk revealing how others have voted.
If you would like a photo of your dog, you are welcome to take one outside the polling station, for example beside the official signage.
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