After nearly three decades of uninterrupted Conservative control of Hampshire County Council, the party could be set to lose control, according to polling on the eve of voting.
According to projections from PollCheck compiled by data gathered from Britain Elects, Open Council Data and Democracy Club, the county council could fall into no overall control, with Reform UK emerging as the largest party.
The projections show the Conservatives losing around 24 seats from the 50 they currently have on Hampshire County Council.
Such a result would mark a dramatic end to rule for a party that has run the authority with a majority since 1997.
The main winner looks set to be Reform UK. The party is projected to secure as many as 31 seats, enough to place it as the largest party.
If realised, this would represent one of the most significant breakthroughs for the party locally to date.
The Liberal Democrats are forecast to keep their number of 19 councillors. While not enough to challenge for outright control, their position could prove pivotal in any post-election negotiations.
Meanwhile, the outlook for the Labour Party is bleak. Currently holding just three seats on the council, Labour is projected to lose all representation in Hampshire, an outcome that would underline broader challenges for the party in parts of southern England.
Taken together, if these projections come to pass, no party will have full control of the council, as a party needs at least 40 seats to secure a majority, and on current estimates, none is able to reach that threshold on Hampshire County Council.
Poll Check predicts a 98 percent chance of change of control on Hampshire County Council.
That would likely force an unprecedented period of coalition-building.
Such an arrangement would mark a fundamental shift in the governance of Hampshire, ending decades of single-party control and ushering in a more negotiated, and potentially unstable, political era.
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