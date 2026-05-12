The political landscape at Hampshire County Council has been dramatically reshaped following the local elections held on Thursday, May 7, 2026, with Reform UK making major gains and Labour reduced to just one seat after losing two of the three it previously held.
Results declared across all 76 divisions confirmed that no single party has secured an outright majority, meaning Hampshire County Council will remain under no overall control.
The Conservatives emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, closely followed by the Liberal Democrats on 26. Reform UK secured 20 seats in a significant breakthrough across the county.
Turnout across Hampshire stood at 45 per cent.
The election result means many areas across Hampshire will now be represented by new councillors following a major political shake-up.
Here is the full list of who now represents your area on Hampshire County Council:
Aldershot North – Kevin Betsworth (Reform UK)
Aldershot South – Ken Tranter (Reform UK)
Alton Rural – Antonia Mary Cox (Conservatives)
Alton Town – Emily Catherine Young (Liberal Democrat)
Andover North – Kirsty Marie North (Conservatives)
Andover South – Zilliah Helena Brooks (Conservatives)
Andover West – Christopher Donnelly (Conservatives)
Baddesley – Sally Yalden (Liberal Democrat)
Basingstoke Central – Alan Harvey Stone (Reform UK)
Basingstoke North – Sajish Tom (Labour)
Basingstoke North West – James Barker (Reform UK)
Basingstoke South East – Gavin James (Liberal Democrat)
Basingstoke South West – Stephen Reid (Conservatives)
Bishops Waltham – Jonathan Williams (Liberal Democrat)
Bishopstoke & Fair Oak – Louise Anne Parker-Jones (Independent)
Botley & Hedge End North – Rupert Gregory Miles Kyrle (Liberal Democrat)
Bridgemary – Paul Thomas Carter (Reform UK)
Brockenhurst – Dan Poole (Conservatives)
Calleva – Rhydian Peter Vaughan (Conservatives)
Candovers, Oakley & Overton – Juliet Mary Henderson (Conservatives)
Catherington – Ian James Young (Conservatives)
Chandler’s Ford – Tim Groves (Liberal Democrat)
Church Crookham & Ewshot – Alan John Oliver (Community Campaign (Hart))
Cowplain & Hart Plain – Jason Gillen (Reform UK)
Dibden & Hythe – Malcolm Spencer Wade (Liberal Democrat)
Eastleigh North – Tanya Park (Liberal Democrat)
Eastleigh South – Prad Bains (Liberal Democrat)
Emsworth & St Faiths – Grainne Mary Rason (Green Party)
Fareham Crofton – Pal Kaur Hayre (Conservatives )
Fareham Portchester – Chrissie Bainbridge (Liberal Democrat)
Fareham Sarisbury – Joanne Burton (Conservatives)
Fareham Titchfield – Julie Elizabeth Bird (Conservatives)
Fareham Town – Richard Harris (Reform UK)
Fareham Town – Paul Woolley (Reform UK)
Fareham Warsash – Mike Ford (Conservatives)
Farnborough North – Ian Michael Brumwell Simpson (Reform UK)
Farnborough South – Roz Chadd (Conservatives)
Farnborough West – Chris Harding (Reform UK)
Fleet Town – Steve Forster (Conservatives)
Hamble – Keith House (Liberal Democrat)
Hardway – Colin John Towell (Reform UK)
Hartley Wintney & Yateley West – Richard James Quarterman (Liberal Democrat)
Hayling Island – Michael Rennie (Reform UK)
Hedge End & West End South – Tonia Craig (Liberal Democrat)
Itchen Valley – Jackie Porter (Liberal Democrat)
Lee – Graham Burgess (Conservatives)
Leesland & Town – Zoe Huggins (Conservatives)
Leesland & Town – Lesley Mary Doris Meenaghan (Conservatives)
Liphook, Headley & Grayshott – Debbie Curnow-Ford (Conservatives)
Loddon – Paul Edward Miller (Reform UK)
Lymington & Boldre – Jack Davies (Liberal Democrat)
Lyndhurst & Fordingbridge – David Jonathan Millar (Liberal Democrat)
Meon Valley – Anne Small (Liberal Democrat)
New Milton – Julie Vigor (Reform UK)
New Milton North, Milford & Hordle – Fran Carpenter (Conservatives)
North East Havant – George David Madgwick (Reform UK)
North West Havant – Paul McCormick (Reform UK)
Odiham & Hook – Chris Dorn (Conservatives)
Petersfield Butser – David George Podger (Liberal Democrat)
Petersfield Hangers – Nicholas Drew (Conservatives)
Purbrook & Stakes South – Terry Robin Norton (Reform UK)
Ringwood – Martin John Eyre (Reform UK)
Romsey Rural – Nick Adams-King (Conservatives)
Romsey Town Sandra – Julia Gidley (Liberal Democrat)
South Waterside – Paul Stephen Barrett (Reform UK)
Tadley & Baughurst – Mark Alistair Wilson-Thomas (Liberal Democrat)
Test Valley Central – David Nicholas Alwyne Drew (Conservatives)
Totton North & Netley Marsh – Neville Stuart Penman (Conservatives)
Totton South & Marchwood – David Harrison (Liberal Democrat)
Waterloo & Stakes North – Gwen Robinson (Reform UK)
West End & Horton Heath – Steve Broomfield (Conservatives)
Whitchurch & The Cleres – Tom Thacker (Conservatives)
Whitehill, Bordon & Lindford – Andy Tree (Whitehill & Bordon Community Party)
Winchester Downlands – James Edward Batho (Liberal Democrat)
Winchester Eastgate – Paula Wendy Ferguson (Liberal Democrat)
Winchester Southern Parishes – Angela Clear (Liberal Democrat)
Winchester Westgate – Martin Tod (Liberal Democrat)
Yateley East & Blackwater – Stuart Gerard Bailey (Liberal Democrat)
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