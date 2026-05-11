Officers searching for the 25-year-old discovered the body of a man in the Liphook area on the evening of Thursday, May 7.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Harry’s family has been informed. Police said a file will now be prepared for the coroner.
The force also thanked members of the public who shared its earlier missing person appeal, asking for the posts to now be removed from social media channels.
The Haslemere Herald has contacted the coroner’s office for further information regarding the case and any potential inquest proceedings.
Police have not indicated that the death is being treated as suspicious.
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